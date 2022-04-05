FRANKLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) – An unidentified teenager was recently arrested after officers were asked to investigate a vehicle full of bullet holes in Louisiana.

It all started on April 1 when the 17-year-old allegedly “committed an armed robbery on Fairgrounds Road in Franklinton,” according to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The teenager is accused of robbing two people who were sitting in their vehicle.

WPSO says, “The juvenile, wearing a dark hoodie and a face covering, robbed the couple at gunpoint, taking their cell phones and the male occupant’s wallet.”

It did not end there though, as one of the passengers who was robbed had a handgun.

A confrontation ensued during which “shots were fired and the juvenile’s vehicle was struck multiple times as he fled,” according to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.

After escaping the gunfire, the teenager made his to way to his grandmother’s home.

It was there that the juvenile claimed his vehicle had been shot up while on Hwy 430.

An investigation by officers found that no shooting took place on Hwy 430.

WPSO determined “that the juvenile was the person who committed the armed robbery on Fairgrounds Road.”