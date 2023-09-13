GREENSBURG, La. (KLFY) — A relative has identified a teen killed Tuesday, Sept. 12 in a shooting at St. Helena College and Career Academy. Two other students are being treated for injuries, and a fourth is in police custody.

A relative at the scene identified the deceased as Vernon Gordon Jr., 16, a football player at the school.

According to Joe Chaney with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting has left one dead and two at the hospital. All victims have been confirmed to be students at St. Helena College and Career Academy and the injured students conditions are unknown at this time.

The sheriff’s office has reported one juvenile is now in police custody and the motive for the shooting is currently unknown.

Sthelena Winning, the Facebook account for official St. Helena Parish School District updates, posted Tuesday evening that class is canceled on Wednesday and Thursday.

“A tragic incident occurred on the campus of St. Helena College and Career Academy. The scene is still active and we are working closely with authorities at this time. An official statement from the school district is forthcoming regarding details that can be shared with the community. School is canceled until Friday as well as the football game and School Board meeting. Grief counselors will be available for all learners upon their return this Friday,” the post reads.

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statement on X:

“Greensburg is a community close to my home and my heart. I was proud to represent St. Helena Parish, along with Tangipahoa, for eight years in the legislature. Donna and I are praying for the families affected by this awful act, and for the entire St. Helena community.

“There are far too many Louisianans who have had a shooting close to home. Too many families forever altered by senseless violence. While we seek justice, we must continue to have serious policy discussions about how to end this plague of gun violence in Louisiana and across our country.”

Attorney General Jeff Landry issued a statement on X:

“Please join Sharon and me in prayer for the students, administrators, and families of St. Helena College and Career Academy. Thank you to the law enforcement and first responders for your brave actions in response to this tragedy.”

Candidate for Louisiana Governor, Shawn Wilson, issued a statement on X:

“Rocki and I are praying for the families of the victims of today’s school shooting in St. Helena Parish. It’s absolutely critical that we adopt common sense solutions to combat this public health crisis. Louisiana has one of the highest rates of children killed by guns in the nation. One child lost is already one too many. Please join us in lifting up the families involved tonight. And I want to call on my fellow candidates in this race, no matter your party, along with candidates for the state legislature – commit to being part of the solution to protect our children.”

This is a developing story.