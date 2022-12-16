FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — The victim of the fatal shooting at the St. Mary Parish courthouse on Dec. 12 has been identified.

Authorities said 34-year-old Chad Williams of Berwick was the person who died in the incident.

Louisiana State Police said Williams engaged in a struggle with a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy at the courthouse. During the struggle, Williams gained control of the corrections deputy’s handgun and sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The shooting occurred in a deliberation chamber of a courtroom on the sixth floor, according to Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard.

The name of the deputy involved has not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing and once complete, it will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for review.