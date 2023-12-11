DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) – The victim has been identified in a deadly fight in Dothan on Saturday that led to the death of a 17-year-old girl.

Houston Coroner Robert Byrd tells us that the victim has been identified as Duong Thi Thuy Troung, 17 of Dothan.

Minh Nguyen, 54, of Dothan is charged with the murder of Troung. Police say she was the daughter of Nguyen’s ex-girlfriend.

Investigators say they received a call reporting suspicious circumstances at a home on Sedona Lane in Dothan on Saturday. When they arrived at the home they found the teen unresponsive from what appeared to be the result of a physical altercation.

Dothan Fire and Rescue administered medical aid to Troung on the scene before transporting her to a Dothan hospital. Lifesaving efforts continued at the hospital before she later died.

Police say her body will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to determine the cause of death.

Nguyen is charged with one count of Murder and is being held in the Houston County Jail with no bond set in his case.

This article has been updated to reflect the release of the victim’s identity.