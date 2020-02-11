Victim identified deadly Shady Grove shooting

BOSSIER CITY, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man found shot in the chest late Monday night in a Shady Grove home has died, according to the Bossier City Police Department.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Adrian Carradine of Bossier City, and police say his death is being investigated as a homicide.

It happened just before 11 p.m. at a home in the 1900 block of Alison Avenue. When paramedics and officers arrived, they found Carradine unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to LSU Oschner Health Shreveport, where he was pronounced dead.

According to BCPD, officers pursued a “suspect vehicle” and “detained several subjects” near the Jimmie Davis bridge with the assistance of Shreveport police Monday night. As of early Tuesday afternoon, Bossier City police had not confirmed whether those subjects were still in custody or if they have been released.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on the crime to contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8610 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers. Police say those who want to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward are asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit a tip via the web.