MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at approximately 9:30 PM, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at Town & Country Apartments in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, a victim was located at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

According to deputies, the shooting investigation led to the arrest of Montez Gray, who was charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder. The investigation remains ongoing and the identity of the victim will not be released to the public at this time.

