BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities were called the scene of an alleged domestic abuse situation shortly after midnight, Sunday.

According to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was 12:26 a.m. on the Sunday after Thanksgiving when they were dispatched to a home in Central, just off Joor Road, where they found an injured woman with a swollen lip.

An official report from the deputies says the woman explained that her injuries were the result of an argument she’d had with her husband of 19 years.

The woman claimed she and her husband had just left a show and were in their car, traveling along Joor Road when they began disagreeing about something.

According to the woman, the argument escalated to violence when her husband began hitting her and grabbed her by the neck.

At this point, she said she feared for her life and made the decision to exit the vehicle.

The woman told deputies she jumped out of the vehicle, ran through several yards to get away from her husband, and then used a phone to call another family member for help.

When deputies caught up with the woman’s husband, he had a different account of events and claimed it was his wife who attacked him, saying she hit him in the face and bit him.

When authorities asked the man why he didn’t contact law enforcement, he replied that he didn’t want to get his wife in trouble.

Deputies identified the man as 40-year-old Gerard Watts and arrested him on one charge of domestic abuse battery.

He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison with a bond set at $2,500.

Please note that assistance for survivors of domestic violence is available in English, Spanish, and a host of other languages on a daily basis via the National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233.