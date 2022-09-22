Vernon Parish– In September 2022, Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) was requested by

the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) to investigate a complaint against one of their deputies involving computer aided solicitation of a juvenile. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images and text.

On September 21, 2022, LSP SVU determined the identity of the suspect as 57-year-old Randy Kennedy of Leesville. As a result of the investigation and information obtained, arrest warrants were obtained for Kennedy.

The arrest warrants were issued for computer aided solicitation of a minor, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and malfeasance in office. Kennedy was arrested and booked into the Vernon Parish Jail.

At the time of his arrest, Kennedy was employed by the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

LSP SVU works to rescue and seek justice for the victims of crimes involving the exploitation of children and the trafficking of humans for sex or labor. The public plays an important role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes and is urged to report criminal or suspicious activity.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. The form can be found by visiting http://la-safe.org/ and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.