GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pastor was charged with shoplifting Wednesday in Greenville County.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 63-year-old Waddy Talley, of Mauldin.

According to the arrest warrant, Talley stole merchandise from Palmetto State Armory located at 1040 Woodruff Road without paying for it.

Agents were able to identify Talley based on video surveillance footage and other evidence during the investigation.

Talley was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.