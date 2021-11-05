UPDATE: Zachary Police say student in serious condition after stabbing; second student arrested

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – Zachary Police say the stabbing that happened Thursday night at Zachary High School involved two students.

Police say they responded to a fight in front of the school’s basketball gym and found a student with multiple stab wounds.

The victim told police that another student was responsible. Police found and arrested the teen suspect, who was later booked into juvenile detention.

The victim is said to be in serious condition at a local hospital.

The teen suspect is facing charges, including attempted second-degree murder.

