UPDATE: West Monroe man arrested after four-hour standoff with law enforcement

UPDATE: OUACHITA PARISH, La. — Law enforcement arrested a West Monroe man on Wednesday evening following a four-hour standoff on I-20

According to arrest reports, Monroe Police responded to a stalking complaint in the 4800 block of South Grand Avenue. The victim told police that her ex-boyfriend, 38-year-old Landon Fleming, had started following her after she left her home. She also told police that Fleming had a hand gun and had pointed it at himself.

MPD Officers caught up with Fleming at the corner of Dellwood Drive and Highway 165. They say that Fleming sped off, disregarding red lights along the way until he made his way onto the interstate heading east. Police say that they saw Fleming putting a revolver to his head while driving.

At this point, Louisiana State Police joined the chase that eventually reached speeds up to 120 mph. Police say the chase continued through Ouachita and Richland parishes. Once the pursuit made its way into Madison Parish, deputies with the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office set up spike strips for Fleming’s vehicle.

Reports say that the spike strips were successful and Fleming’s vehicle finally came to a stop at Exit 171 in Tallulah. Once stopped, police say that Fleming continued to hold the gun to his head and would not get out of his vehicle. This caused all east bound traffic on I-20 to be diverted for public safety.

A Louisiana State Police Negotiator and SWAT Team arrived on the scene and following a four-hour standoff, Fleming was taken into custody by the LSP SWAT Team.

Fleming, who was also found to be a convicted felon, was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center where he was booked on the following charges:

Stalking – Felony

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm – Felony

Flight from an Officer – Aggravated Flight – Felony

Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway of Commerce – Felony

Possession of Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies – Felony

As of now his bond is listed as $23,000, but this only represents three of the five felony charges.

(Note: The mugshot used in this article is from a previous arrest on March 19, 2020.)

