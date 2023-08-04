GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— The victim in officer-involved shooting in Geneva County has died, according to the Geneva County Coroner.

Coroner Donny Atkinson identified the victim as 35-year-old Andrew David Massey, of Hartford.

According to Sheriff Tony Helms, Geneva County Deputies rushed to a home on County Road 45 outside of Hartford Thursday afternoon after receiving reports of a naked man, Massey, shooting out windows in his father’s home.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Helms says Massey came outside the home with a gun and was ultimately shot by deputies. The details of the shooting are currently unknown.

Massey was transported to Southeast Health, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

No deputies were harmed in the shooting, according to Sheriff Helms.

The shooting is currently under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

Stay with WDHN for updates.

Latest News