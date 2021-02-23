UPDATE: Two Jeanerette teens arrested on multiple counts of first-degree rape of juvenile

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Jeanerette Police and the Jeanerette Marshal’s Office arrested two related men on rape charges over the same underaged victim.

Matthew Knight, 18, was allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a juvenile and faces 10 counts of first-degree rape. He was arrested on Feb. 19.

On Monday, his brother, Michael Knight, 19, was also arrested and charged with one count of first-degree rape, according to Marshal Fernest “Pacman” Martin. The assaults are believed to date back to April 2020.