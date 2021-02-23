UPDATE: Two Jeanerette teens arrested on multiple counts of first-degree rape of juvenile

Crime

by: Scott Lewis

Posted: / Updated:

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Jeanerette Police and the Jeanerette Marshal’s Office arrested two related men on rape charges over the same underaged victim.

Matthew Knight, 18, was allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a juvenile and faces 10 counts of first-degree rape. He was arrested on Feb. 19.

On Monday, his brother, Michael Knight, 19, was also arrested and charged with one count of first-degree rape, according to Marshal Fernest “Pacman” Martin. The assaults are believed to date back to April 2020.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story