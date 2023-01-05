MAURICE, La. (KLFY) — Two men were killed and three others injured in a two-vehicle crash near Maurice early Thursday.

Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified shortly before 1:30 a.m. of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 167 near Lawrence Road in Vermilion Parish. The crash claimed the life of 36-year-old Jasper Morrison Foster of Maurice and 22-year-old Matthew Wayne Landry of Lafayette.

State Police said Foster was driving a 2019 Ford F-250 south on US-167 at a high rate of speed. For reasons still under investigation, the F-250 rear-ended a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe, also traveling south on US-167. After impact, both vehicles exited the roadway and overturned. Landry was a passenger in the F-250.

Foster and his passenger, Landry, were both unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office. The three occupants of the Tahoe were all unrestrained as well. All three were transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Standard toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.