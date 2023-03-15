UPDATE, 1 p.m.: The school has been cleared, the threat was lifted and students have returned to class.

ORIGINAL: EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — Eunice Police and St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are on the campus of Eunice High School in response to an bomb threat at the school.

Eunice Police Chief Kyle LeBouef said students have been moved to the school’s football field, and a perimeter has been set up around the school.

KLFY has a crew on the way to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Police said St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office bomb-sniffing dog is on the scene to sweep the school for explosives.