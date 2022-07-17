RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Louisiana State Police, 19-year-old Johntaviuos Sledge of Rayville has been identified as a suspect in the shooting of Quattrous Jones.

Sledge has been identified as the shooter involved in the murder of 22-year-old Quattrous Jones. Sledge has since been arrested and booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center. He received charges of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

The investigation still continues. No further information is available at this time, but we will continue to provide any updates on this case.

Read below for previous information given on this case.

DELHI, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, shortly after 5:30 PM, Louisiana State Police were requested by Delhi Police to investigate a homicide that occurred on Second Street at Charter Street. Authorities identified the deceased victim as 22-year-old Quattrous Jones and two other victims who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to authorities, their investigation revealed that Jones and two other men were walking on Second Street when the shooting occurred. A passenger, described as a Black male wearing a pink sweater and blue skull cap, exited a black Chevrolet Tahoe and began shooting at them.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other victims were transported to a local hospital for their injuries.

The shooting is under investigation. If you have knowledge of the shooting and/or know the whereabouts of the black Chevrolet allegedly involved in the shooting, contact Crime Stoppers at 318-388-2274 or Louisiana State Police Troop F at 318-345-0000.