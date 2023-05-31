UPDATE 5/31/23 10 a.m.: The suspect killed in officer-involved shooting with the Pineville Police Department has been identified as Larry Calk, 25.

When officers arrived at the residence to investigate the domestic disturbance call, they heard a male voice making threats to a child. Officers then observed Calk walk out of the house onto the porch with a child in his arms. Calk proceeded to threaten the child with weapons, authorities said.

Rapides Parish Sherrif’s Office investigation into the incident says that Calk refused to obey several verbal commands given by officers to put the weapons down. Believing the child’s life was in danger, officers fired their weapons fatally striking Calk.

The child was uninjured and attended to by officers on the scene. Pineville Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance arrived to offer aid, but Calk was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the case has been concluded and the case file has been submitted to the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office for review.

ORIGINAL STORY: PINEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer involved shooting.

Pineville Chief of Police Darrell Basco requested the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate this incident. Sheriff’s detectives and crime scene investigators are on scene processing evidence and conducting interviews.

There is no further information at this time. Further information will be released as it becomes available.