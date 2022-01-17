LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash on Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. Sunday night, and a Carencro woman is behind bars after Lafayette Police say she tried to drive through the crash scene and run over officers.

Dominque Mills

Donald Jackson, 57, of Scott, was found dead at the scene of the crash in the 2600 block of Ambassador Caffery at around 10 p.m., Sunday night, Jan. 16. Sgt. Robin Green said Jackson’s body was thrown from the roadway and was found in a grassy area on the side of the road. Police are still working to determine exactly what happened in the crash.

As officers were investigating the scene, however, Dominque Mills, 29, of Carencro, allegedly drove around barricades surrounding the crime scene and drove directly at officers. Officers said she was intoxicated at the time.

“Mills disobeyed the barricaded crime scene and drove through it with her vehicle at a high rate of speed towards officers,” said Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green. “Officers had to leap out of the path of Ms. Mills’ vehicle to avoid being struck.”

Mills faces charges of two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and OWI-second offense. No bond was listed.

Green said one officer shot at Mills’ car as it approached the crime scene in an attempt to stop it. The vehicle was not struck by gunfire, and no injuries were reported from the shooting. The Lafayette Police Department’s Internal affairs Unit is investigating the discharge of the weapon, said Green.

It is not currently known if Mills had any connection to the hit-and-run.