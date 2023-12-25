UPDATE: MONDAY 12/25/2023

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — According to CSPD, the two men taken to the hospital are stable but remain in serious condition. CSPD said no arrests have been made.

CSPD said the shooting at the Citadel Mall appears to be a “targeted attack” and said there is no known threat to the community.

UPDATE: SUNDAY 12/24/23 8:45 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said one person has died and three others are injured after a shooting at the Citadel Mall on Sunday, Dec. 24.

Police said just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, two groups of people were fighting before the shooting began. Police said one man was killed, two other men were seriously injured and taken to the hospital and one woman was also hurt and transported.

CSPD believes that all those injured or killed were part of the two groups involved in the fight.

Several people have been detained and police will be on scene for several more hours as they investigate.

The mall has been cleared and remains closed. It is expected to reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 26 as planned.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

UPDATE: CSPD investigates shooting at Citadel Mall

UPDATE: SUNDAY 12/24/23 6:50 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) posted on social media they are currently working on a shooting investigation at the Citadel Mall. “The situation is contained and there is no ongoing threat to the community,” said CSPD.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) also responded to the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY: CSPD responding to alleged active shooting situation at Citadel Mall

SUNDAY 12/24/2023 5:35 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said it is responding to an alleged active shooting situation at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs on Sunday evening, Dec. 24.

FOX21 has a crew on the way and will update this article as we learn more.