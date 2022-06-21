EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – UPDATE, 6/21/22 9:15 a.m.: One person was arrested over the weekend, accused of being involved in the double homicide that happened on Maple Ave. last Thursday, June 16.

Lorraine Guillory

Lorraine M. Guillory, 36, of Eunice, was arrested on Friday, June 16. She is charged with obstruction of justice, evidence tampering.

Guillory is accused of removing a handgun from one of the victims following his shooting death, which Travis Godfrey is accused in. Godfrey is still at large, but Eunice Police located and seized the vehicle he was in at the time of the shooting.

If Guillory is convicted, she could face up to 40 years in prison.

UPDATE, 6/17/22 9:15 a.m.: Police have identified the suspect and the two deceased victims.

Travis Godfrey, 25, of Eunice, was identified as the shooter. He drove away from the scene in a dark-colored Dodge Challenger.

Eunice Police provided this old photo of Godfrey, pictured to the right.

The two victims were identified as Aiden McCauley, 17, and Paul Celestine, 18, both of Eunice.

Eunice Police said the shooting happened while the department had additional officers from other agencies patrolling and working a proactive criminal detail. Officers were on the scene within seconds, Eunice PD said, assisted by officers from the Port Barre and Cankton Police Departments as well as the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Police ask If you have any information on the whereabouts of Travis Godfrey, please call the Eunice Police Department at 337-457-2626 or 337-948-TIPS (8477) or report using the P3 app. All callers will remain anonymous.

ORIGINAL POST, 6/16/22 9:22 p.m.: A Thursday night shooting in Eunice leaves two men dead.

According to Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot, a shooting at a convenient store near the corner of West Maple Ave and Boudreaux Ave has left two male victims dead. The shooting happened sometime around 8:15 p.m. Thursday night.

Police are currently on the scene and actively investigating. More information will be released as soon as it becomes available.