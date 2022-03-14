PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – UPDATE – Sheriffs Detectives worked throughout the night investigating the shooting in the Wardville community that left one juvenile wounded and hospitalized.

From their investigation and evidence collected at the scene, Detectives were able to determine in excess of ten shots had been fired.

Through interviewing witnesses and obtaining surveillance footage, four juveniles were developed as suspects in the incident.

From their investigation and cooperation by family members, investigators were able to take all four juveniles into custody without incident.

Two of the juvenile suspects were identified as the shooters and were placed at the Renaissance Home for Youth, both being charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder. Both were 15 years of age.

The remaining two juveniles were issued juvenile citations in reference to the incident and released back into the custody of family members.

Detectives say this is still an ongoing investigation and if anyone has any further information on this incident, they are asked to contact RPSO at 318-473-6700 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

“We are thankful we have apprehended the juveniles without further incident and we appreciate the assistance of the Wardville community coming together to help us identify and locate all those involved” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “We are also very thankful that no other injuries were reported. I would like to commend our Patrol Deputes, our SWAT medic who was off duty and responded, and our Detectives for their tireless work and vigilance in bringing this case to an arrest.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – At approximately 4:15 pm, Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a call through the Rapides Parish Communication Center of shots fired in the area of Bayou Maria Road and Dupree Street in the Wardville Community.

Deputies responded to the area along with Sheriff’s Detectives from the Tioga and Kolin Sub-stations. Upon arrival, deputies located one juvenile who had suffered a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Deputies, along with an off duty RPSO SWAT Medic who responded to the scene, rendered aid to the victim until Acadian Ambulance arrived. The juvenile victim was transported to a local hospital by Acadian Ambulance where his condition has been listed as stable at this time.

Initial investigation indicates there was an altercation between two juveniles which resulted in one juvenile producing a 9mm handgun and shooting the another juvenile. The juvenile suspect in this investigation is still at large.

This is still a very active and ongoing investigation. RPSO Crime Scene Investigators are processing several scenes in reference to this investigation. If anyone has information on this incident, they are asked to call RPSO at 318-473-6700 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867