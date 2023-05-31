PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On April 23rd, 2023 at approximately 12:42 PM, Officers with the Pineville Police Department responded to the 2900 block of LA Highway 107, Pineville, in reference to what was reported as a family disturbance.

Upon arrival, as Officers approached the front door of the residence, they heard a male voice, later identified as Larry Calk, 25, making threats toward a child. Officers then observed Calk exit the residence onto the porch with a child in his arms, threatening the child with weapons. The investigation indicates Calk refused to obey several verbal commands given by Officers to put the weapons down at which time Officers observed the suspect pointing the weapon at the child.

Officers, believing the life of the child was in eminent danger, fired their duty weapons, fatally striking Calk. The child was un-injured and was rescued by officers as other officers attempted to render medical aid to the suspect. Pineville Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance also responded to scene to render aid however, the suspect was deceased on the scene.

At the request of Pineville Chief of Police Darrell Basco, Deputies and Detectives with RPSO responded to the scene to conduct the Officer Involved Shooting investigation.

The investigation has been concluded and the case file has been submitted to the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office for review. Any further information will be released in coordination with the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office at the appropriate time.