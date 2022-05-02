LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A New Iberia man faces 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder after Lafayette Police say he opened fire in Downtown Lafayette Sunday morning.

Carl Demark Thompson, 40, of New Iberia faces 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of illegal use of weapons. He is in critical condition after police responded to the scene, returned fire, and struck Thompson.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office — which is investigating the matter due to police being involved — three officers discharged their weapons. All three have been placed on administrative leave with pay while the investigation is underway.

“Lafayette Police Department wants the community to know that this was not a mass shooting. We have no evidence to indicate this or that this was a pre-planned event,” said Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green.

Green said the shooting occurred in the 500 block of Jefferson Street just before 2 a.m. Sunday. Eleven people were injured in the shooting spree, though none sustained life-threatening injuries except for Thompson. Green said it remains unclear if any of the victims knew the gunman or if he was just shooting at random people.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.