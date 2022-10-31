UPDATE, October 30, 5:10 p.m.

The person involved in the October 30 incident in the area of Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue has been identified as Kenneth Jamel Carrol, age 24 of Davenport. An autopsy will take place at the office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner.

Two Iowa State Troopers, three Davenport Police Officers and one Bettendorf Police Officer discharged their weapons during the encounter with Carrol. All six have been placed on Critical Incident Leave while the incident is being investigated. No law enforcement personnel were injured during this incident. Their names will not be released prior to being interviewed by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, per protocol.

No further information will be released at this time.

EARLIER UPDATE

One person is dead after an officer involved shooting in Davenport early Sunday morning.

On Sunday, October 30 at about 2:50 a.m., multiple agencies were patrolling in the area of 5200 Grand Avenue in Davenport. Officers initiated a traffic stop, but the driver failed to stop. A pursuit was initiated and ended when the vehicle became inoperable in the area of Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue.

The occupants of the vehicle fled on foot. During the foot pursuit, officers exchanged gunfire with an occupant. As a result, the occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple officers from several departments were involved in the incident. The officer involved shooting is being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations has no comment on why they initiated the traffic stop. No officers were injured in the incident. More information will be released when it becomes available.

EARLIER: A heavy police presence was reported in Davenport this morning, with multiple squad cars from the Davenport and Bettendorf Police Departments and the Iowa State Patrol blocking the area after a chase ended in a grassy space at Kimberly and Elmore, across from Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh.

A red SUV was seen being taken away on a flatbed tow truck, escorted by an Iowa State patrol car. We have no further information on injuries or arrests but will bring you more details as they become available.