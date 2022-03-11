UPDATE, 3/11/21, 8:21 a.m.: A Mississippi man has been arrested for driving his 18-wheeler into a Lafayette fire truck parked on the side of Interstate 10 while responding to another crash nearby last night, March 10.

Nathan A. Martin, 51, of Mississippi, faces charges of failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, open alcohol container, OWI first-offense, and vehicular negligent injuring.

In an attempt to escape Martin’s 18-wheeler, a Lafayette firefighter leaped off an overpass, falling 20 feet below. The firefighter is in serious but stable condition.

Martin is in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center with no bond set.

ORIGINAL POST: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A firefighter in Lafayette was transported to a local hospital Thursday night after jumping more than 20 feet off a bridge to avoid being struck by an 18 wheeler on I-10.

Police say they got a call around 8:30 p.m. Thursday about the crash near the Louisiana Avenue exit.

Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said an 18-wheeler going westbound on I-10 struck a fire truck that was on scene where firemen were assisting with an earlier crash.

Green said the injured fireman was on that truck and on impact jumped and landed below the elevated portion of the interstate.

The fireman was not identified but is currently listed in critical condition, Green said.

KLFY will have more details as they become available.