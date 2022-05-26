UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to Louisiana State Police, their investigation discovered that Jackson Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance at the Forest Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jonesboro, La. As deputies approached the facility, they observed the suspect allegedly operating a vehicle that was leaving the scene.

Deputies identified the suspect to be 53-year-old Abe Banks. As authorities attempted to stop Banks but he refused to stop and led law enforcement on a high-speed chase.

The chase continued south on U.S. Highway 167 into Winn Parish, La. During the pursuit, Banks’ vehicle had a mechanical failure and stopped in the roadway.

According to authorities, Banks did not comply with the deputies’ commands as they approached the vehicle which led to shots being fired, striking Banks. Banks suffered severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he ultimately died from his injuries.

Louisiana State Police will serve as the lead investigative agency. This incident remains an active investigation.

