UPDATE 6/10/23 8 p.m.: The Target store on Louisiana Avenue has also been cleared by LPD. No bombs were found at either location.

UPDATE 6/10/23 7 p.m.: The LPD coordinated an investigation with Target store staff at the Ambassador Caffery Pkwy location.

After an investigation of the store and reviewing camera footage, LPD has cleared the store and left the location.

Officers are still investigating the Target location on Louisiana Avenue.

ORGINAL STORY: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Police Department is sending officers to investigate an alleged bomb threat at both Target stores in Lafayette.

At 4:39 p.m. today an email was sent to multiple organizations and news outlets claiming that bombs were placed inside of the Target store. The email says, “You have betrayed the LGBTQ+ community. You are pathetic cowards who bowed to the wishes of far right extremists who want to exterminate us.”

The email also says, “We will not tolerate intolerance nor indifference. If you are not with us then you are against us. That is why we placed a bomb in each of your locations, evacuate now as this is only to cause economic damage.”

The Lafayette Police Department has not ordered an evacuation yet, but officers are currently being dispatched to investigate the situation.

A Target store in Baton Rouge is also mentioned in the email.

More details will be given as they become available.