ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The investigation of the Alexandria Police Department officer-involved shooting that took place on November 24, 2022 is still active and ongoing. A Critical Incident Briefing Video (CIBV) has been produced and includes body worn camera footage, dashboard camera footage, and 911 calls/audio. Only facts are given in the CIBV and some of the recordings have been redacted to afford involved individuals their right to privacy or to protect witnesses and/or victims. Viewer discretion is advised for children and sensitive viewers.

The CIBV is available to view here.

Updated on 11/24/2022 at 9:21 p.m. – ALEXNADRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at approximately 1:15 pm, Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Alexandria Police Department (APD) to investigate an officer-involved shooting. The shooting incident involved an APD Officer and 34-year-old Jason Shackleford of Alexandria. The Officer and Shackleford were both injured during the incident.

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 12:30 p.m., APD received a complaint of a male running into traffic on Rapides Avenue. As a result of the complaint, APD responded. Upon arrival in the area, the Officer came into contact with the male, in the 2500 block of Rapides Avenue. The male subject was later identified as Shackleford. Shackleford then initiated a lengthy physical altercation with the Officer. During the physical altercation, he gained control of the Officer’s baton and began choking the Officer from behind with the baton. While being choked, the Officer discharged his firearm and shot Shackleford.

Shackleford was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He is currently listed in stable condition. The officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment and has been released.

Louisiana State Police is the lead investigating agency into this officer-involved shooting. The incident scene was processed by Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigators. The investigation remains ongoing with further information to be released, in coordination with APD and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office, at the appropriate time. Anyone with information and/or pictures and video are urged to share that information with LSP Detectives through the Louisiana State Police Evidence Submission Portal HERE.

In addition to the above link, citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

11/24/2022 at 3:33 p.m. – ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Troopers are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Rapides Avenue near Westwood Boulevard, within the city limits of Alexandria, at the request of the Alexandria Police Department (APD). One subject was shot and is receiving treatment at a local hospital. An APD Officer was injured during the incident and is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

This is an active scene, please utilize alternate routes around the area to allow for the movement of emergency vehicles and investigative personnel. Information will be updated as it becomes available.