UPDATE, 5/19/22, 10:47 p.m.: Carencro Police confirmed this morning that last night’s shooting death involved a dispute between a father and son.

Cuba Valliere, 70, of Carencro, is in police custody after he allegedly shot his son, Terrence Valliere, 34, of Carencro. According to Carencro Police Chief David Anderson, Terrence Valliere allegedly pulled a knife on his father, leading to the shooting. Anderson noted it will be up to the district attorney’s office as to which charges Cuba Valliere faces, if any.

Terrence Valliere died at the scene from a single gunshot wound, according to Anderson.

ORIGINAL POST, 5/18/22, 8:46 p.m.: CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) –A man was shot to death Wednesday night inside a mobile home in Carencro.

Police Chief David Anderson says officers have taken the suspect into custody.

The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Sateen Royale Circle, Anderson said.

He provided few details on the circumstances surrounding the incident, but did confirm that the adult male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, whom he did not identify, was detained on scene and is being questioned.

Anderson said an initial investigation has revealed that the shooting followed a domestic disturbance incident.

The victim’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

He said homicide detectives are speaking with witnesses to gather additional information.