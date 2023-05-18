UPDATE: GLENMORA, La. (WNTZ) – Sheriff’s Detectives have made three arrests in connection to Glenmora homicide investigation from Monday night in the town of Glenmora.

At approximately 8:40 PM on Monday, May 15th, 2023, Patrol Deputies along with officers from the Glenmora Police Department responded to a report of a shooting near 13th Street and Division Street in Glenmora. Upon arrival, a victim with a gunshot wound was located, later identified as Derrick Harris, 19 of Glenmora. According to initial reports, there was an altercation between the suspects and victim which resulted in gunfire. Acadian Air Med responded and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later succumbed from his injuries.

Sheriff’s Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators along with officers from the Glenmora Police Department responded to begin their investigation. Through investigative techniques and evidence located at the scene, Detectives were able to develop three individuals from the Oakdale area as suspects. Suspects were identified as Nicholas Earl Holmes, 20 of Oakdale, Jaiden Holmes, 19 of Oakdale and Jason D. Walker, 18 of Oakdale. Through cooperation and assistance of the Oakdale Police Department, Rapides Detectives were able to execute numerous search warrants locating evidence and numerous witnesses to the incident.

On May 16th, 2023, Jaiden Holmes was taken into custody without incident, arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for 2nd Degree Murder, Assault by Drive by shooting and Criminal Conspiracy. Bond has been set at $ 1,520,000.00 and he currently remains in jail at the time of this release.

On May 17th, 2023, Nicholas Earl Holmes was taken into custody without incident, arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for 8 counts of cyberstalking. Today, he was re-arrested on warrants for 2nd Degree Murder, Assault by Drive by shooting and Criminal Conspiracy. Bond has been set at $1,524,000.00 and he currently remains in jail at the time of this release.

This afternoon, with the assistance of the Oakdale Police Department, Jason D. Walker was located in Oakdale and taken into custody without incident and placed under arrest on the warrants from Rapides. He was booked into the Oakdale City Jail and will later be transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for 2nd Degree Murder, Assault by Drive by shooting and Criminal Conspiracy. (no photo available at the time of this release)

Sheriff’s Detectives say this is still an active and ongoing investigation and more arrests are likely. If anyone has any information on this investigation, they are asked to contact Det. Jason Hagan or Det. Matt Cross, Criminal Investigations Division at 318-473-6727, RPSO at 318-473-6700 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app may also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for reward. P3 app: https://www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/index.htm

NOTE: Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

A special thanks to Chief Chad Doyle of the Oakdale Police Department for his assistance, resources and professionalism during this investigation.

**“ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW OR ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION.”

