LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Acadiana High School was on an hour-long lockdown Tuesday morning as a result of a student possessing a rifle in his car near the school, authorities said.

Scott Police identified the suspect as Jakari Pete, 18, an Acadiana High student.

Scott Police Chief Scott Leger said at approximately 8:53 a.m., Acadiana High School was placed on lockdown after receiving a tip of a potential hand gun on campus. With the use of school cameras and assistance from the school administration, Pete was identified as the potential student in question, Leger said.

The school remained on lockdown until it was confirmed that there was not an imminent threat to campus, according to a release from the Lafayette Parish School System. The school then moved to shelter-in-place status while Pete was located and arrested offsite.

“It was quickly determined that Mr. Pete had left the school in his vehicle at which time, with the assistance of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff Department, the vehicle was located and a traffic stop was conducted,” Leger said. “Scott Police Officers then proceeded to detain Mr. Pete as well as a 17-year-old juvenile passenger. Both subjects were transported to the Scott Police Department and a search warrant was applied for Mr. Pete’s vehicle. During the search, a rifle was located in the vehicle and Mr. Pete admitted during questioning that the firearm was his. No other fire arms or weapons were located in the vehicle during the search. At no time did Mr. Pete display, carry or walk anywhere on Acadiana High School Campus with any firearm.”

Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber told KLFY that the firearm in question was “an AR-style rifle.”

No injuries were reported, and classes resumed as normal later in the morning.

Also located during the search was 7.95 grams of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia. authorities said. After questioning, the juvenile was released to his parents without incident or any charges.

Pete was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

Illegal Carrying of weapons on school property

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile

Authorities did not release Pete’s bail amount.