NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The St. Tammany parish sheriff’s office has identified the deputy shot while investigating a burglary early Wednesday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Kenneth Doby is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputy Kenneth Doby shot while on duty

Doby was investigating a report of a burglary around 3 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He responded to the area of Highway 1083 and Highway 21 in the town of Waldheim, north of Abita Springs.

Investigators say Doby spotted someone walking near that area. When he got out of his patrol car, the person shot him.

The Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Doby was able to help get the suspect in custody before being taken to the hospital.

Sheriff Randy Smith says the suspect is a 13-year-old Waldheim area boy.

The teen was arrested and booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center on attempted first-degree murder

resisting a police officer with force or violence, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer, injury medical attention, simple burglary, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile,

illegal possession of stolen goods.