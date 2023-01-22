All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — In August 2022, Joanna D. Allen contacted the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office to report that her vehicle was stolen. As deputies investigated the vehicle burglary complaint, they discovered that Allen’s vehicle was not stolen and that her car was taken to a salvage yard by an acquaintance, per Allen’s request.

According to authorities, the investigation also revealed that Allen allegedly attempted to extort the acquaintance for 10 times more than what the salvage yard paid her and the acquaintance for the vehicle.

Allen was then contacted by detectives who informed her that they suspected she was not being truthful and explained the consequences; however, Allen stuck to her story. Witnesses went on to confirm that Allen allegedly knew that her vehicle was scrapped prior to reporting the car stolen.

Deputies have obtained an arrest warrant for Allen on Extortion and Criminal Mischief (Filing False Report) charges. She is described as a White female who stands at five feet and 8 inches and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Allen is frequent in the Linville, Sterlington, and Bastrop areas. If you know the whereabouts of Allen, contact detectives at 318-368-3124.