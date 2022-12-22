All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 36-year-old Blaine Audrey Powell. According to reports, Powell is wanted for Aggravated Flight, multiple counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Obstruction of a Highway.

Powell is described as a White male who stands at five feet and 10 inches and weighs 170 pounds. Deputies advise the public that Powell is frequent in the West Monroe and Downsville areas.

If you know the whereabouts of Powell, contact authorities at 318-368-3124.