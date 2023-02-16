UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s office is currently searching for Jaisley Ann Morgan. Morgan is a 33-year-old white female, who stands at five feet five inches and weighs 118 pounds. She is frequently seen around the Sterlington, Monroe, Bastrop, and Dodson areas.

Photo courtesy of Union Parish Sheriff’s Office

Morgan is wanted by authorities for outstanding felony warrants for Felony Theft and illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds. If you have any information on the location of Smith, you are urged to contact (318) 368-3124.