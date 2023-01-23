All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s office is currently searching for Rocky Allen Nekeema Smith. Smith is a 41-year-old White male, who stands at six feet and two inches and weighs 205 pounds. He is frequently seen around the Farmerville and West Monroe areas.

Photo courtesy of Union Parish Sheriff’s office

Smith is wanted by authorities for outstanding felony warrants for Simple Burglary, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, Criminal Trespassing, and Failure to Appear on Traffic Offenses. If you have any information on the location of Smith, you are urged to contact (318) 368-3124.