All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On October 6, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation after 49-year-old Michael “Herby” Nichols of Downsville, La. was found deceased near his residence. The initial investigation revealed that the manner of Nichols’ death was a homicide and the alleged suspect was identified.

According to deputies, further investigation revealed that 50-year-old Kenneth Shane Spillers, 48-year-old Sonya Turner Brown, and Brown’s daughter, 22-year-old Leelah Starleigh Ann Turner of Ruston, La., traveled to Nichol’s residence in Downsville to allegedly retrieve Brown’s personal belongings.

Officials confirmed that Brown and Nichols were former dating partners. Once the trio arrived at the residence, Spillers exited the vehicle and allegedly ordered Turner and Brown to remain inside the vehicle.

According to witness statements, Nichols and Spillers engaged in an argument over money and when Nichols turned to walk away from Spillers, Spillers allegedly shot him in the back. Spillers re-entered the vehicle in an angry state and the trio fled the scene. Spillers allegedly warned Brown and Turner to not speak of the incident, according to deputies.

Investigators from the UPSO Criminal Investigations Division requested warrants for the arrest of all three suspects involved and the warrants were signed by a Third District judge. All three suspects were arrested and booked into the Union Parish Detention Center.

For a list of the suspects’ charges and bonds, be sure to view the list below.

Kenneth Shane Spillers

Second-Degree Murder (Bond: $1,250,00)

Sonya Turner Brown

Accessory After the Fact to Second-Degree Murder (Bond: $100,000)

Leelah Starleigh Ann Turner