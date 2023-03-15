UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Marion man was arrested after allegedly cutting off the power to an elderly woman’s residence.

In February 2023, a homeowner contacted deputies to come to her residence near Marion. According to an elderly woman at the residence, Jason Todd Brunson, 40, of Marion, entered her home and began cursing and screaming. The victim offered to prepare Brunson a meal if he left her residence. When Brunson continued causing a commotion, the elderly woman threatened to notify the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The victim claims that after warning Brunson, he climbed onto the roof of the house and continued to act strangely. The victim explained to deputies that after a short period of time, Brunson climbed down from the roof and disconnected the electricity in her home.

When the incident took place, the victim had two children in her care inside the residence. The elderly woman told deputies that she was fearful of Brunson and his actions. Deputies on the scene searched for Brunson in the immediate area but were unsuccessful in locating him. Deputies restored the electricity to the victim’s home so the children could have heat due to the freezing temperatures at the time.

Arrest warrants were issued for Brunson in March 2023, and he was located and captured in Union Parish. Brunson has been booked into the Union Parish Detention Center. Brunson received charges for Criminal Mischief and Cruelty to the Infirmed.