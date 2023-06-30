Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In June 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID) received a complaint from the parent of a five-year-old child regarding inappropriate sexual activity.

According to authorities, they began an investigation and learned that 55-year-old Jimmy C. Kingrey allegedly touched a five-year-old child in a sexual and inappropriate manner. The alleged incident occurred while at his residence near Spearsville, La.

Investigators conducted a forensic interview with the victim and later issued warrants for Kingrey’s arrest. On June 24, 2023, UPSO patrol division deputies went to Kingrey’s residence in Spearsville.

Kingrey was placed under arrest and booked into the Union Parish Detention Center without incident. He was charged with Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, Aggravated Crimes Against Nature, and First-Degree Rape (Victim under 13 years old).

His bond was set at $1,500,000.