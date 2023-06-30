All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In June 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID) received a complaint from the parent of an eleven-year-old child regarding a possible molestation. Authorities initiated an investigation and a forensic interview was conducted with the victim.

According to deputies, the investigation revealed in late 2021, the victim was inappropriately touched and raped several times, within one day, while at a residence near Spearsville, La. The victim and family members of the victim identified the offender as 55-year-old John A. Thompson Jr.

Investigators confirmed that the victim was 10 years old at the time of the incident. An arrest warrant was prepared by investigators and signed by a Third District judge. On June 28, 2023, UPSO warrants division deputies contacted Thompson at the Union Parish Detention Center, where he is currently incarcerated, awaiting trial for previous sex crimes with juvenile victims.

Thompson was arrested on the following new charges:

Three counts of First-Degree Rape – Victim under 13 years old

Three counts of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile

Three counts of Sexual Battery

Oral Sexual Battery

Thompson is also a Registered Sex Offender who was arrested for Molestation of a Juvenile, Sexual Battery, and Aggravated Rape in 2011. The bond for the new charges was set at $2,000,000 and his total bond amount now stands at $3,050,000.

The investigation remains ongoing as other victims may be identified. If you have any information regarding this case, please contact UPSO CID Division at 318-368-3124.