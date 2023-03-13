All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — In February 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division was notified by staff at the Union Parish Detention Center that a dorm check had turned violent, ultimately sending one correctional guard to the hospital with head injuries.

According to authorities, they learned that as a guard was making rounds inside a dorm within the detention center, the guard observed what appeared to be a cell phone charging cable. Upon further inspection, the guard discovered a cell phone concealed within a magazine.

After the guard confiscated the phone, 41-year Chad Scott allegedly attempted to take the phone back from the guard. The guard began to remove Scott from the dorm and Scott began aggressively resisting, striking the guard with his head.

Reports confirmed that several other jail guards rushed in, and the inmate was subdued. One guard was bleeding from the nose and had been struck in the head numerous times, requiring emergency medical aid. A second guard was injured in the incident, sustaining several scratches and a bruise to their arm.

Scott was charged with two counts of Battery of a Correctional Officer and Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution.