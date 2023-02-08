DOWNSVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a local park in Downsville was recently vandalized.

Bryan Park is the only accessible park in Downsville where kids can enjoy themselves. Mayor Reggie Skains says this act of vandalism has forced local authorities to open an investigation.

“It’s just disappointing that people would do stuff towards the children, I mean, it’s for the children and the people. And for them to do things like that it’s disturbing that we have people in the community that come to destroy stuff like that for no reason.”

The Children’s Story Walk signs were a partnership with the Union Parish Library. Skains says he came to the park this past Saturday to find each sign intentionally torn apart and vandalized by unknown individuals.

“The sheriff’s department is involved in it, of course. You know, we are looking for clues, and different things that people are responsible for.”

The restoration habitat was donated to the town by the Bryan family. Skain says Bryan park is a source of pride. He says adding the Children’s Story Walk was a unique touch.

“You could bring the kids down here and tell a little story about animals and stuff in the woods. It was a neat little walk, and every one of the signs told a story. The children loved it. So, we are really proud of it.”

Skains says this is not the first time the park has experienced an act of vandalism. Although, he says he does not consider placing a gate around the park, he says he does have a plan in the works to keep this from happening again.

“I hope we don’t have to close it, it’s so convenient for everybody. Anything we can do to make everybody enjoy nature. That is what we want to do.”

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers, or the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 368-3124.