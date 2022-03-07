VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, authorities arrested nine people for child endangerment and drug charges in Vidalia. On Monday, February 28, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Cybercrime Unit started investigating what authorities alleged was an inappropriate relationship between a 57-year-old male and a 15-year-old female.

Authorities reported the relationship happened at a Vidalia home, where police arrested a subject on multiple counts of pornography involving juveniles in 2021. During the investigation, authorities learned that the child in question had missed an excessive amount of school, all of which were unexcused absences.

Investigators obtained arrest warrants for both parents of the child in question, along with a search warrant for the home. On Thursday, March 3, 2022, investigators executed the warrant, with help from the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Investigative Division (CID) Units.

Detectives discovered the home to be in unlivable conditions, with a total of 13 people inside, one of which was a convicted sex predator. They also found and seized multiple types of narcotics and rescued four juveniles. According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, further charges related to the sex trafficking of juveniles are expected to happen.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Detective Lipscomb at the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office or submit an anonymous tip online through the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office smart phone app.

The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook Page lists the following people as arrested and their charges include:

21-year-old Gregory E. Martin, of Ferriday, La., is charged with:

Unauthorized Presence of a Sex Predator

Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

3 Counts of Cruelty to Juveniles

4 Counts Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles

19-year-old Roy L. Box, of Vidalia, La., is charged with:

Charged with Possession of Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS)

4 Counts of Cruelty to Juveniles

4 Counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles

50-year-old Sherry Mccage, of Vidalia, La., is charged with:

4 counts of Cruelty to Juveniles

4 Counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

57-year-old Dudley J. Leblanc, of Vidalia, La., is charged with:

4 Counts Cruelty to Juveniles

4 Counts Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles

50-year-old Robert E. Lee, of Vidalia, La., is charged with:

4 Counts of Cruelty to Juveniles

4 Counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles

19-year-old Steven A. Martin, of Vidalia, La. is charged with:

4 Counts of Cruelty to Juveniles

4 Counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles

41-year-old Theodore E. Johnston, of Vidalia, La., is charged with:

4 Counts of Cruelty to Juveniles

4 Counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles

44-year-old Jeremy A. Gossett, of Vidalia, La., is charged with:

4 Counts of Cruelty to Juveniles

4 Counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles

53-year-old Michael L. Herron , of Vidalia, La., is charged with:

4 Counts of Cruelty to Juveniles

4 Counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles

Possession of Schedule II CDS

Fugitive Attachment

Concordia Parish Sheriff Hedrick would like to remind parents to be mindful of where your kids are at all times and who they are with.