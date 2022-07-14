HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — Police are looking for two individuals involved in a theft at an Ulta Beauty store. According to the Hammond Police Department, the theft happened on July 14 around 1 p.m. at the store located at 2026 Hammond Square Drive.

Since the theft, investigators have reviewed security video footage at the store. HPD detectives found two suspects entering the store. One of the suspects was a male who allegedly caused a distraction while the female suspect proceeded to unwrap and conceal multiple items. The two were able to steal about $630 dollars worth of products according to reports.

Investigators say that the two suspects exited the store without paying and left in an unknown direction. Police have described the two individuals as a black female, with long hair, wearing a camouflage and black baseball hat and a white t-shirt, and a black male, wearing a black baseball hat and a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects or with any information is asked to contact Detective Dustin Williams with the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 985-277-5755 or by emailing Williams_DJ@hammond.org. Anyone with crucial information may be eligible for a cash reward.