U.S. Marshals join Kaplan police in search for man suspected of murder in McDonald’s parking lot

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) U.S. Marshals have joined Kaplan Police in the search for a man suspected of murder.

At around 11 p.m. on December 30, Kaplan Police Chief Josh Hardy said Gary Lee Sellers Jr., is accused of approaching the driver of a stolen vehicle.

Hardy said Sellers opened fire on the driver fatally injuring him.

Louis Sanders Jr. of Baton Rouge died en route to a local hospital, Hardy said.

The stolon vehicle reportedly belonged to Sellers’ family member.

Before calling police, Hardy said, the family member contacted Sellers to report that her van had been stolen while she was inside a local gas station.

Sellers reportedly spotted the van in the parking lot of the local McDoanlds.

He is to be considered armed and dangerous, Hardy said.

If you come into contact with Sellers, do not approach, Hardy said, instead notify local police or dial 911.