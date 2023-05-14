NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two women died in a hospital after being shot multiple times in the New Orleans Tremé area on Friday, May 12.
Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said the shooting was first reported around 1:31 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Claiborne Avenue.
At the scene, police said they found two women suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment, but both victims died shortly after.
NOPD officials said investigators are working to gather evidence in the case to identify a suspect or motive.
Latest Posts
- Texas mom welcomes 1st child days after completing breast cancer treatment
- Michigan boy uses slingshot to save sister from abduction, police say
- Two women die in hospital after being shot in Tremé
- First-generation college students earn less than graduates whose parents went to college
- These outdoor insect traps will make dining al fresco more enjoyable