Two teens face felony charges after BB Gun shooting causes eye injury

Two juveniles are now facing felony charges following an incident involving a BB gun shot from a moving vehicle.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two teens have been charged with felonies after they drove around a Walton County neighborhood shooing at pedestrians with a BB gun.

On July 12th Walton County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of a black truck driving along 30a with a passenger shooting pedestrians at random with a BB gun.

“The suspect, Jayden Schlegel, a 16-year-old Walton County resident, was charged with battery and improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon. Both of these charges are misdemeanors, which is why his name was not previously released,” officials wrote in a news release.

However, in addition to the first victim, Walton County Sheriff’s Office learned of a 15-year-old victim who suffered a significant injury to his eye and was transported to Sacred Heart in Pensacola, officials wrote. He was ultimately transferred to Gainesville to undergo surgery.

After a lengthy investigation, WCSO Criminal Investigation Bureau was able to tie Schlegel and 17-year-old Luke Drexler to this incident.

Schlegel now faces felony charges of aggravated battery and firing a missile into an occupied vehicle.

Luke Drexler, 17, who was found to be the driver of the vehicle, faces felony charges of principal to aggravated battery and principal to firing a missile into an occupied vehicle.