LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – Two students in Calcasieu Parish have been arrested for threats made to two different high schools.

Authorities say on Monday a 15-year old made a threat of a shooting at LaGrange High School. Deputies say he sent a threatening message through social media. He has been charged with menacing.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff says on the same day, a 16- year old sent a message through social media to another student threatening of a shooting at Sulphur High School. That student was also charged with menacing.

The Calcasieu Parish School Board assisted authorities with both investigations.