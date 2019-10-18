Two shot at Grambling State overnight

GRAMBLING, La. (10/18/2019) — The search for a suspect continues after a police officer and another person were shot early this morning on the campus of Grambling State University.
According to a press release from GSU, it happened at 1:30 a.m. inside the Frederick C. Hodby Assembly Center.
GSU authorities responded to what they call “a firearm discharge” at the Hodby Center. The two people shot are a non GSU student and a police officer. The press release is unclear if the officer what department the officer is with as well as the age of the non-student.
Both were taken to North Louisiana Medical Center, but the press release was also unclear the extent of their injuries.
Police continue to search for the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to call (318) 274-2222.
Below is the full press release from GSU:
In the early morning of October 18, 2019, at approximately 1:30 AM, Grambling State University authorities responded to an in-door firearm discharge at the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center on Grambling State University’s campus. Two (2) individuals, one non-student and one police officer, were transported to North Louisiana Medical Center to receive care for injuries. Officers on the scene report that witnesses report a suspect fled campus following the discharge event. An active investigation under this incident continues under the jurisdiction and leadership of the Louisiana State Police Department. Anyone who has any details related to the incident is encouraged to call (318) 274-2222.