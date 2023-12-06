NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – A 15-year-old juvenile and 40 year-old woman arrested in connection to the murder of Kameran Bedsole.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives with the Houston Police Department arrested a 15-year-old male juvenile who formerly lived in Iberia Parish on Dec. 5 and charged them with 1st degree murder. The juvenile has been transported to the Jackson Parish Juvenile Detention Center. This is the second juvenile arrested in the case.

The mother of both suspects, Sabrina Washington, 40 was also arrested on Dec. 5 and charged with 1st degree murder and accessory after the fact. Washington was booked in the Iberia Parish jail and bond was set at $400,000.

“It’s always disturbing to this office when we investigate a homicide such as this case. The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office makes every effort to bring closure to such cases by making arrests; however, when those arrests involve two juveniles and a parent, it’s extremely tragic for all involved. As this case moves forward, I ask for patience and prayers for all affected by this case,” says Sheriff Tommy Romero.

